Tom Hardy impressionné par le jeu de Shia LaBeouf
TOURNAGE Tom Hardy a toutefois été quelque peu sonné par les méthodes de Shia LaBeouf…
L’acteur Shia LaBeouf est bien connu pour s’immerger totalement dans ses rôles, ce qu’a appris Tom Hardy à ses dépens. Lorsqu’ils incarnaient ensemble les deux frères producteurs d’alcool de contrebande sous la prohibition dans Des hommes sans loi, la star de Transformers n’hésitait pas à boire des litres de (vraie) gnaule pour coller au personnage.
« Shia a cette capacité à poser une réalité issue de l’imaginaire scène après scène. On sait que les robots [dans Transformers] ne sont pas réels. Ils ne le sont pas. Quand je regarde Shia, ils sont là », a déclaré l’acteur britannique lors d’un entretien avec Esquire.
Un homme sans loi
Mais la méthode Shia LaBeouf n’a pas laissé Tom Hardy indemne. Durant le tournage des Hommes sans loi, l’acteur américain a tout simplement assommé son comparse sans crier gare, le laissant totalement sonné dans les bras de son entraîneur personnel.
Given our hunger for celebrity schadenfreude, for which LaBeouf is manna, it’s easy to look past his electric talent and focus instead on his small mountain of baggage. But the genius is still there, still vibrant. I ask him if he thinks he’s performed the type of one-for-the-ages barn burner that even his fiercest critics would admit he, at his best, is capable of. He takes a sip of coffee—he’s now sober—looks out the window, and says, “Nah, not yet.” The real question is much tougher to answer: If LaBeouf’s instability informs his acting, will damping the one dim the other? He says he is eager to be understood, but he also questions my intentions in a way that is less defensive than, well, on the offensive. “I know you have a job to do,” he says, leaning across the table, locking eyes. I ask what that is. “To continue this narrative that I’m a piece of shit.”
Sur le moment, Tom Hardy avait eu du mal à digérer l’extrême professionnalisme de son collègue, d’autant qu’il restait encore trois semaines de tournage !