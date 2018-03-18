Tom Hardy impressionné par le jeu de Shia LaBeouf

@princestrust The Prince's Trust' and TKMaxx with Homesense Awards | London Palladium | March 6, 2018 | London, England @tkmaxx & @homesense_ukie The Prince's Trust is a charity that was founded in 1976 by Prince Charles with the aim of helping vulnerable young people to turn their lives around.The trust deals mainly with young people between the ages of 11 and 30 who are unemployed or have had issues at school. They also offer support to vulnerable young people who are in or leaving care, at risk of homelessness, or in trouble with the law to give them the opportunity to improve their situation. This includes offering practical support such as training programmes, as well as financial support for things such as travel to and from job interviews that might otherwise stand in the way of their development. Photos via @getty #PrincesTrust #Awards #YoungPeople#YouthCharity #Celebration #tomhardy

