VIDEO. «Un raccourci dans le temps»: Une place à prendre entre «Narnia» et «Harry Potter»

Yesterday I discovered the #Disney movie #AWrinkleInTime directed by #AvaDuVernay, with #OprahWinfrey #ReeseWitherspoon #GuguMbathaRaw #MindyKaling and the young #StormReid. I wish I could tell you they were actually in front of me for thoses pictures but... It was a live-stream from New York. Yeah, I know... I should have lied, right? 😂 Anyway, it was great to "meet" them and listen to the mighty wisdom of "Hope-rah" Winfrey, but unfortunately, the movie is a snoozefest... #Unraccourcidansletemps #film #frenchpremiere #paris #frenchstyle #bloggerslife

A post shared by Dunno (@dunno_art) on Mar 9, 2018 at 9:16am PST