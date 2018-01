VIDEO. «Horse soldiers» envoie Michael Shannon en Afghanistan

#Repost @chrishemsworth with @repostapp ・・・ That's a wrap #horsesoldiers , thanks to @jerrybruckheimer @black_label_media and all the incredible cast, crew and horses involved !! Epic times, stay tuned more to come !!

A post shared by Horse Soldiers (@horsesoldiersthemovie) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:22pm PST