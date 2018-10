Facebook a bloqué des photos d'enfants mourrant de faim considérées comme de la nudité infantile

View this post on Instagram

“I can barely buy a piece of stale bread. That’s why my children are dying before my eyes.” The devastating war in #Yemen has gotten more attention recently as outrage over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist, in Istanbul has turned a spotlight on Saudi actions elsewhere. Aid experts and @unitednations officials say an economic war in Yemen is taking a large toll on civilians and now risks tipping the country into a famine. Under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi-led coalition and its Yemeni allies have imposed economic measures aimed at undercutting the Houthi rebels who control northern Yemen. But these actions — including periodic blockades, stringent import restrictions and withholding the salaries of about a million civil servants — have landed on the backs of civilians, laying the economy to waste and driving millions deeper into poverty. Tyler Hicks took this photo of a 7-year-old in Yemen. Visit the link in our profile to read more, including how you can help and why we decided to publish such unsettling images.