Expedition update 44: At approximately midnight last night, Pangaea received a call from the Lance to announce that Mike, @borgeousland, @aleksandergamme and @polarbengt finally made it back to the boat safe & sound. We will be posting a more detailed update once we get more information, but for now it is time to let our two heroes get a well deserved rest and recover from the incredible feat they just accomplished! 📸@etienneclaret