It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that I will no longer be part of the cast of the Young and the Restless. I am as shocked and gutted as you are... I almost didn’t post but I felt that the most loyal & loving fans an actor could wish for deserved to know and watch the last story arc knowing the rich meaning behind it. I am forever grateful for the 13 years I have been a part of the Y&R family... but sadly it seems that without Neil and Lily there just is no Cane. 💔 #yr