"It is with humility and pleasure, on behalf of the entire country – indeed the whole free world – that I say to you all, thank you," Her Majesty The Queen today gave a speech at the #DDay75 Commemorative event in Portsmouth today. During the speech, The Queen referenced her father, King George VI’s, D-Day broadcast. “…What is demanded from us all is something more than courage and endurance; we need a revival of spirit, a new unconquerable resolve...” The Queen and The Prince of Wales, attended the event alongside world leaders to commemorate D-Day which took place during WW2 and considered one of the largest military operations in history. Swipe across in the gallery to hear the full speech. 🎥 courtesy of @bbcstudioslive