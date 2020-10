View this post on Instagram

Officially the most followed man in America 🇺🇸🙏🏾 What a past few weeks. At times very loud & spicy 🌶😜 I spoke my truth with a little poise, dignity & respect and here’s the result/ Tidal wave of quiet support surging past 200 MILLION followers on IG. 300M+ total across all platforms. #1 Most followed man in America. (and #1 daddy at home;) Love you guys and thank you! Let’s keep building and putting in the hard work 🖤🙏🏾🇺🇸💪🏾 #gratefulcallouses