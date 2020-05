View this post on Instagram

The Monterey Five are back…and this time for a great cause!🌊The #BigLittleLies cast teamed up with @FrontlineFoods to sponsor meals for medical heroes in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Nashville, New Orleans, and New York City who are working tirelessly to keep us safe and healthy. This amazing cause not only supports frontline workers, but also supports local restaurants! #winwin 😋🙌🏻 To learn more about the incredible work that Frontline Foods is doing across the country check the link in bio. 💛 Thank you @kerrywashington and the #Scandal cast for the inspiration! #CastItOn