Starting this Friday, May 1 at 9AM ET, Mandatory Metallica on @SiriusXM is launching a 30-date “virtual Metallica tour,” airing a daily concert from past shows around the globe, including the exclusive SiriusXM concert in 2013 at the Apollo Theater in New York City and the 2016 concert in New York City’s Webster Hall. An exclusive at-home DJ session, “Welcome Home,” from @LarsUlrich will also be featured and we'll take over SiriusXM’s Liquid Metal channel each Monday in May, for “Metallica Mondays.” Mandatory Metallica will be available on the SiriusXM app in the Rock category. Don't worry if you're not an XM subscriber; streaming for Mandatory Metallica will be free until Saturday, May 30th. Download the app or to siriusxm.us/MandatoryMetallica to start listening free of charge!