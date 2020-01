View this post on Instagram

Who’s birthday, little ol me?😘 First of all, thanks to everyone for their messages and well wishes on my big day today! I can’t tell you how good it makes me feel to receive so much love from you all! I also want to say how tremendously grateful I am for all my blessings today. To be 44 and pregnant is already such a miracle and a god send, but on top of it, to have been woken up to a donut bouquet (there should literally be no other kind😆🍩) and balloons from my amazing children was the most incredible feeling in the world! Even despite me wanting to throw up after eating so many donuts at 7am!😂My heart is so full today!!! I send you all so much love!!❤️❤️❤️