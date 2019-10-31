L'acteur John Witherspoon, connu pour les films «Friday», est décédé à 77 ans

DISPARITION Le comédien était une figure paternelle pour toute une génération d’Américains

V. J.

John Witherspoon lors de l'enregistrement du «Late Show» de David Letterman en 2007, l'acteur est décédé le 29 octobre 2019
John Witherspoon lors de l'enregistrement du «Late Show» de David Letterman en 2007, l'acteur est décédé le 29 octobre 2019 — Adam Nemser-PHOTOli/NEWSCOM/SIPA

« C’est avec une profonde tristesse que nous devons tweeter cette nouvelle, mais notre mari et père bien-aimé, John Witherspoon, est décédé, pouvait-on lire mercredi sur le compte officiel Twitter de l’acteur. Il était une légende dans le show-business et une figure paternelle pour tous ceux qui l’ont suivi au fil des années. » L’acteur afro-américain avait 77 ans, et était surtout connu pour son rôle de Willie Jones dans la trilogie Friday, avec Ice Cube. Il s’était aussi fait remarquer dans les films Boomerang et Un Vampire à Brooklyn, tous deux avec Eddie Murphy, et les séries Les Frères Wayans et The Tracy Morgan Show.

Moins connu du grand public français, John Witherspoon était incontournable aux Etats-Unis, et plusieurs personnalités ont pleuré sa disparition, à l’instar d’Ice Cube, Whoopy Goldberg, T.I., Regina King ou encore Jamie Foxx : « Tu vas nous manquer, mais tu ne seras jamais oublié ».

