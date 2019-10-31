L'acteur John Witherspoon, connu pour les films «Friday», est décédé à 77 ans
DISPARITION Le comédien était une figure paternelle pour toute une génération d’Américains
—
« C’est avec une profonde tristesse que nous devons tweeter cette nouvelle, mais notre mari et père bien-aimé, John Witherspoon, est décédé, pouvait-on lire mercredi sur le compte officiel Twitter de l’acteur. Il était une légende dans le show-business et une figure paternelle pour tous ceux qui l’ont suivi au fil des années. » L’acteur afro-américain avait 77 ans, et était surtout connu pour son rôle de Willie Jones dans la trilogie Friday, avec Ice Cube. Il s’était aussi fait remarquer dans les films Boomerang et Un Vampire à Brooklyn, tous deux avec Eddie Murphy, et les séries Les Frères Wayans et The Tracy Morgan Show.
It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever.— John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019
- The Witherspoon Family pic.twitter.com/ov9P34kaMn
Moins connu du grand public français, John Witherspoon était incontournable aux Etats-Unis, et plusieurs personnalités ont pleuré sa disparition, à l’instar d’Ice Cube, Whoopy Goldberg, T.I., Regina King ou encore Jamie Foxx : « Tu vas nous manquer, mais tu ne seras jamais oublié ».
I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP— Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019
Glad I had a chance to get to know you King. You’re truly one of the funniest most genuine people anyone could ever meet. Rest easy and God bless your transition. 🙏🏽👑 #RIPSpoon pic.twitter.com/perjEIvEd9— T.I. (@Tip) October 30, 2019
My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King pic.twitter.com/U6GsNrrKXF— Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 30, 2019