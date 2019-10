View this post on Instagram

I admire @MichaelKors' commitment to stopping worldwide hunger and I'm delighted to join his Watch Hunger Stop campaign. In partnership with the World Food Programme, they have delivered over 18 million meals to children in need including funding meals for schools. For every post with #WatchHungerStop, @MichaelKors will donate 100 meals to the WFP. P.S. My campaign t-shirt goes on sale tomorrow on michaelkors.com and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the WFP School Meals Program!