View this post on Instagram

The marathon continues. 🏁 _ Designed in partnership with Nipsey Hussle, the PUMA x TMC Collection pays tribute to Nipsey’s vision and legacy. On September 5th, 2019 the collection will be available with 100% of the net proceeds from the sales going directly to the Neighborhood “Nip” Foundation. Nipsey always put his community first and we know he wouldn’t want it any other way.