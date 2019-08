View this post on Instagram

For the record I’m OK. Happy, healthy and sane. People often presume to come off Instagram you are going through some shit. Lol. Actually it’s the opposite. Im in such a good place that I want to respect and nurture that looking up and not looking down. Instagram is fun, but it isn’t real life. I’m off to write a new album. 🔋 Telling just the people who support me. Love you all. Be back soon. Refreshed and refuelled and ad-libbing OBVIOUSLY ❤️ (Also try and instagram cleanse every once in a while - it can do you no harm) 🙏🏻