I understand that a lot of you do not like the upcoming biopic Stardust. With that being said, don't attack @johnnyflynnmusic for doing his job as a actor. I completely understand that the family and the fans do not like that the biopic will be released, but don't go on the man's ig account and attack him for doing his damn job! David or his family would not want anyone including the fanbase attacking this man... Boycott and post your opinions about the movie but don't cyberbully Johnny that's all I'm saying.