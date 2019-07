View this post on Instagram

Here’s a picture of my child running through water. It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water. And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was..... gasp.... working!!!! In another country! 🤘🏽👎🖕#instagramisfun #fucktheparentingpolice #ifyoufeellikeunfollowingpleasegoddoitquickly #opinionsarelikeassholes #somanyassholes