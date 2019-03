View this post on Instagram

I won’t get too #Namaste on you. But I will say that I feel so fortunate to have found Yoga. The practice is so different deeply personal for any individual that Ive been somewhat hesitant to share what it is to me. However, this time around, I thought I’d offer it up to whoever is listening. It has had such a profoundly positive impact on my life over the years. I have never been pretzel-ish or particularly flexible. And my practice is riddled with mistakes and imperfections. Which is precisely what makes it so powerful. Striving to do better while simultaneously remaining satisfied with where I am. It’s much larger than I am. I just tag along for the ride. Pretty cool. So...thanks Yoga. You’re awesome.