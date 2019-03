View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Sure Start in Ballymena, which supports parents with children under four years old living in disadvantaged areas in Northern Ireland. Swipe to watch The Duke join Dinosaur egg hatching at — which supports children’s physical and cognitive skill development, and to see The Duchess join a spring time gardening activity, which gives children and parent an opportunity to plan their own springtime flower to bring home and take care of. #RoyalVisitNI #Ballymena #NorthernIreland