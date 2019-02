View this post on Instagram

Mr KRISTOFF ST JOHN..... There is no ME without YOU!!!!! You are MY BROTHER!!! I LOVE YOU!!! Sleep my dude.... REST IN PEACE... I’ll finish what YOU started!!! THANK YOU for YOUR HEART and TALENT!!!!! 🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👊🏾