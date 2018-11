The Weeknd encourage Bella Hadid au défilé de Victoria’s Secret... Adam Driver a un enfant caché...

View this post on Instagram

just finished my last good session with @ochosystem (should be tired but) can’t sleep thinkin about tomorrow! vsfs 19 coming up quick ! really just can’t wait for you all to see every single one of the insanely beautiful (&equally powerful, smart, kind, wonderful ) girls walk the runway tomorrow. When I was watching them today I cried...a lot😅 It’s THAT beautiful. thank you to everyone involved...can’t wait 🖤 @victoriassecret @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro