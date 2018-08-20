Disparition d'un adolescent à Paris: Omar Sy se mobilise
SOLIDARITE Emu par l’appel à l’aide d’une touriste américaine dont le fils de 17 ans a disparu à Paris vendredi soir, Omar Sy a partagé le lendemain l’avis de recherche avec ses millions d’abonnés sur ses réseaux sociaux…
—
« MON FILS A DISPARU. Lors de ce qui aurait dû être la dernière nuit de nos vacances entre mère et fils, mon aîné Tariq Aleem Shabazz, a quitté notre hôtel à Paris à 23h06 emportant des effets personnels dans deux sacs à dos (un JanSport bleu marine et un autre sac avec un fond en cuir marron). Il a laissé un message inquiétant et s’est faufilé hors de l’hôtel après m’avoir dit qu’il se rendait dans la salle de gym de l’établissement. »
MY SON IS MISSING On what should have been the last night of our mother-son vacation, my oldest son Tariq Aleem Shabazz, left our hotel in Paris at 11:06 pm with some personal belongings in two backpacks (one Navy JanSport and one navy bag with a brown leather base). He left a disturbing note and snuck out of the hotel after telling me he was going to the hotel gym. I am in Paris looking for him with the help of local authorities, the US Embassy, the company I work for and my younger son Masio. He is 17 years old (March 20, 2001), has his Florida drivers permit and Wells Fargo bank card. He has a cell phone, but it is off and has had no activity since our vacation started. He is 6’4” and 175 pounds. Our hotel is the Hotel Félicien in Rue Félicien David. He is on foot and to my best knowledge does not know anyone in Paris. Please share this post (especially with anyone that might be in Paris) and please pray for his safe return to us. Thank you.
Ce message posté par une mère de famille américaine, Adelee Cabrera, sur Instagram vendredi, a ému Omar Sy, si bien qu’il a décidé de relayer l’avis de recherche sur les réseaux sociaux pour lui donner un maximum de visibilité, en comptant sur ses abonnés pour partager le message.
URGENT DISPARITION / PARIS— Omar Sy (@OmarSy) August 18, 2018
Tariq Aleem Shabaz, jeune américain de 17 ans, a disparu depuis hier soir après avoir quitte son hôtel dans le 16eme.
il a sur lui un permis de l’état de Floride.
il mesure 1.93m et pèse 79kg.
aidez sa famille à le retrouver svp.
MERCI DE PARTAGER pic.twitter.com/w0jZ7QZQcM
Le jeune homme est noir, âgé de 17 ans, il a les cheveux bruns et les yeux marron. Il mesure 1,93 mètre et pèse 79 kg. « Il a sur lui un permis [de conduire émis par] l’État de Floride », précise Omar Sy avant d’adresser « toutes ses pensées » à Adelee Cabrera.
« Les réseaux sociaux, un facteur clé »
Ce lundi matin, la maman de Tariq Aleem Shabazz a posté un nouveau message sur Instagram annonçant que son fils n’avait toujours pas été retrouvé. « J’ai alerté toutes les autorités possibles – le commissariat de quartier, la police nationale, la brigade des mineurs, l’ambassade des Etats-Unis, le sénateur [de Floride] Marco Rubio et le personnel de sécurité de toutes les gares par lesquelles il aurait pu passer », a-t-elle énuméré. Et d’ajouter : « Les réseaux sociaux ont été un facteur clé dans notre recherche – les autorités ont demandé d’actionner ce levier. »
TARIQ ALEEM SHABAZZ - still missing! I want to thank everyone for the love and tireless support for my family and I... it is beyond what I could have ever expected. I’ve read some questions and comments on my threads and want to share that I have alerted every possible authority that I can - local district police, National police, the children’s brigade, the US embassy, Senator Marco Rubio, and security personnel at every train station that I believe he might have gone to. I know that all of these professional agencies are working to help find him. We have attempted to trace him electronically and through banking. We have attempted to find him through social media. All of our family, his friends, and his school are participating in the search. Please understand that I am his mother, and certainly not trying to interfere with the search for my son. My love for him and intuition is helping to bring us to him. And, I will not stop looking for him - I challenge any parent to feel differently if put in my shoes. Social media has been a key factor in leading us to him - authorities have asked for this help. Thank you all for what you have done. I want to the share the last photo that we took together on our trip - we had just had a great dinner and we were grateful for our time together. Aleem, if you see this message - please find a safe place and ask for help. I am still here looking for you. I love you and your siblings more than anything else in the world. Again, thank you so much. #findaleem #findtariq
Adelee Cabrera a également partagé la dernière photo prise avant la disparition de son fils. « On sortait d’un bon dîner et nous nous réjouissions du temps passé ensemble ». Elle a conclu son message en s’adressant à Tariq Aleem : « Si tu vois ce message, je t’en prie, trouve un endroit sûr et demande de l’aide. Je suis toujours là à ta recherche. Je t’aime, toi et tes proches plus que tout au monde. »