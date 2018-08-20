Disparition d'un adolescent à Paris: Omar Sy se mobilise

MY SON IS MISSING On what should have been the last night of our mother-son vacation, my oldest son Tariq Aleem Shabazz, left our hotel in Paris at 11:06 pm with some personal belongings in two backpacks (one Navy JanSport and one navy bag with a brown leather base). He left a disturbing note and snuck out of the hotel after telling me he was going to the hotel gym. I am in Paris looking for him with the help of local authorities, the US Embassy, the company I work for and my younger son Masio. He is 17 years old (March 20, 2001), has his Florida drivers permit and Wells Fargo bank card. He has a cell phone, but it is off and has had no activity since our vacation started. He is 6’4” and 175 pounds. Our hotel is the Hotel Félicien in Rue Félicien David. He is on foot and to my best knowledge does not know anyone in Paris. Please share this post (especially with anyone that might be in Paris) and please pray for his safe return to us. Thank you.

A post shared by adelee.cabrera (@adelee.cabrera) on Aug 17, 2018 at 12:55am PDT