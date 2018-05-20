L'actrice Selma Blair parle de son combat contre la dépression et l'anxiété
SANTE La comédienne s’est expliquée dans un long post Instagram…
La comédienne Selma Blair a posté un long message sur Instagram où elle revient sur sa vie, remerciant tous ceux qui l’ont soutenue, comme si elle revenait de loin. Et c’est bien le cas. Malgré son succès et la présence de sa famille, elle a souffert de dépression et son combat n’est pas terminé.
I came to Los Angeles over twenty years ago. I lived in this cute studio apt in Brentwood. I met my best friend next door. Hi @lisa.arenson . I met a cute guy and I am still pals with his sister . Hi @kimgarvinferrier 💕 I had all the hope in the world. Auditions came. Work came. I kissed a girl . Hi @sarahmgellar ! 💋I made friends. I lost many and miss some. I battled alcoholism and depression and anxiety. I am now winning that battle. Hi a much better life! I worked with some of the best directors, hi #toddsolondz, #guillermodeltoro, @rogerkumble @robertluketic @paulfeig . I did Some shit jobs too. I ate some shit. I worked with @karllagerfeld and @prada . Hi icons! I was mentored by the incomparable #ingridsischy and loved by #carriefisher. Hi more grief! I laughed loudly and wept even more loudly. Hi New Years 2008! I have had my closest friends work hard for me.. hi @thetexastroya and @kristasmith @jaime_king @juliedesanto @michnader @anneagleton @rrichnyc @yesornoah @brianbowensmith @benleemusic @ioneskyelee @mattboren @tarasubkoff @bonnyrburke and especially @csiriano ⭐️.!standing by. Being a part of my team. I had a son. Hi Arthur! I lived with #postpartumdepression for 4 long years. Crippling anxiety. I fell apart. The last moment being very public. I was sorry. I was humbled. I stayed humble. I even found support on these pages. Hi @voltaire_no.5 @therealthaibarani @bradley.dock @urawinner7272 @jimfarrellxx @hoora_smart @juliachastain @juliarestoinroitfeld @maas.art @noah.d.newman @jaredeng ! and so many other moms. I got better. The weight of grief began to lift. I still struggle. I cry quietly so as not to wake my child. I am a good mother. But I have always been an actress. An actress who hasn’t had hope I will really work again. Now, when I finally have a well to draw from. It could all change on some Tuesday afternoon. For better or for worse. I want to have hope again. I want to thank you all for believing in me.I want to find the right work for me. And for me as a mom and as a woman who has come so far in personal ways. I want to make us all proud. 21 years later. #heartonsleeve. It’s a random Tuesday. Maybe miracles will happen ⭐️ #actress
« Je me suis battue contre l’alcoolisme et l’anxiété. Je suis en train de gagner ce combat. (…) J’ai vécu avec une dépression postnatale durant quatre ans. Anxiété paralysante. Je me suis effondrée. J’étais désolée. J’étais humble. Je suis restée humble », a-t-elle écrit.
Toujours y croire
Elle ajoute : « Je vais mieux. Le poids de la culpabilité a commencé à disparaître. Je me bats encore. Je pleure silencieusement pour ne pas réveiller mon enfant. Je suis une bonne mère. Mais j’ai toujours été une actrice. Une actrice qui n’espérait pas pouvoir tourner de nouveau un jour ». Si elle ne précise pas ce qu’elle a en tête, il se peut que l’actrice ait un nouveau projet en vue comme elle le sous-entend dans la fin de son message.
❤️Good night. And May your motherhood wishes be fulfilled for all the best. My son went on a roller coaster all by himself today. Over and over. We tried it out together and then he just kept on going without me. I watched every turn I could. But there were many out of my sight. That is how it is. Of course. And I held his light. And he was all his own joy. And I beamed. #mothersday. ❤️ #allmylove #growingup #proud #mywholeheart #buthehashisown
« Ça pourrait changer un mardi après-midi. Pour le meilleur ou pour le pire. Je veux avoir de l’espoir à nouveau. Je veux tous vous remercier de croire en moi. Je veux trouver le bon travail pour moi. Pour moi en tant que mère mais aussi en tant que femme qui a été loin dans sa vie personnelle. C’est un mardi comme un autre. Peut-être qu’un miracle va arriver », ajoute-t-elle.
