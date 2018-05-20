L'actrice Selma Blair parle de son combat contre la dépression et l'anxiété

I came to Los Angeles over twenty years ago. I lived in this cute studio apt in Brentwood. I met my best friend next door. Hi @lisa.arenson . I met a cute guy and I am still pals with his sister . Hi @kimgarvinferrier 💕 I had all the hope in the world. Auditions came. Work came. I kissed a girl . Hi @sarahmgellar ! 💋I made friends. I lost many and miss some. I battled alcoholism and depression and anxiety. I am now winning that battle. Hi a much better life! I worked with some of the best directors, hi #toddsolondz, #guillermodeltoro, @rogerkumble @robertluketic @paulfeig . I did Some shit jobs too. I ate some shit. I worked with @karllagerfeld and @prada . Hi icons! I was mentored by the incomparable #ingridsischy and loved by #carriefisher. Hi more grief! I laughed loudly and wept even more loudly. Hi New Years 2008! I have had my closest friends work hard for me.. hi @thetexastroya and @kristasmith @jaime_king @juliedesanto @michnader @anneagleton @rrichnyc @yesornoah @brianbowensmith @benleemusic @ioneskyelee @mattboren @tarasubkoff @bonnyrburke and especially @csiriano ⭐️.!standing by. Being a part of my team. I had a son. Hi Arthur! I lived with #postpartumdepression for 4 long years. Crippling anxiety. I fell apart. The last moment being very public. I was sorry. I was humbled. I stayed humble. I even found support on these pages. Hi @voltaire_no.5 @therealthaibarani @bradley.dock @urawinner7272 @jimfarrellxx @hoora_smart @juliachastain @juliarestoinroitfeld @maas.art @noah.d.newman @jaredeng ! and so many other moms. I got better. The weight of grief began to lift. I still struggle. I cry quietly so as not to wake my child. I am a good mother. But I have always been an actress. An actress who hasn’t had hope I will really work again. Now, when I finally have a well to draw from. It could all change on some Tuesday afternoon. For better or for worse. I want to have hope again. I want to thank you all for believing in me.I want to find the right work for me. And for me as a mom and as a woman who has come so far in personal ways. I want to make us all proud. 21 years later. #heartonsleeve. It’s a random Tuesday. Maybe miracles will happen ⭐️ #actress

