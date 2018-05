Kristen Stewart pieds nus sur le tapis rouge... Nabilla dos nu sur les marches...

The #filmpremier of #Blackkklasman at the #CannesFilmFestival was incredible! It is a must see film! Incredible job @officialspikelee. Thank U for this film. 🙏🙏🙏 Look 6 of the #GreenCarpetChallenge: I’m wearing @andresacosta dress. This gown has been crafted from GOTS organic certified silk from Italy, sewn using GOTS certified organic thread. GOTS is the worldwide leading textile processing standard for organic fibres, including ecological and social criteria, backed up by independent certification of the entire textile supply chain. As a wrap dress, it does not require a zip, and is instead fastened using lead free @Swarovski Advanced buttons, which have also been used as embellishments across the gown. Custom made @giuseppezanotti shoes. The shoes have been created by repurposing components such as the heel and inner sole from old prototypes. And @tylerellis clutch bag has been crafted from mulberry silk satin, and embellished with @Swarovski Advanced Elements lead free crystals. It has been designed without fastenings or additional components to reduce use of materials.

