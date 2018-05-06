Laverne Cox récompensée par le planning familial de New York
RECOMPENSE L’actrice était à l’honneur durant le gala de l’organisation qui s’est tenu mardi soir…
—
Le planning familial de New York a tenu à récompenser Laverne Cox durant son gala annuel pour son action en tant que défenseuse des droits LGBTQ. De son côté, l’actrice et activiste a tenu à remercier l’organisation d’offrir des soins et personnes transgenres à travers le pays, comme l’a noté BusinessInsiderUk.
At Planned Parenthood, we are PROUD to welcome trans patients. https://t.co/42SUzoGkkr #SpringIntoAction @Lavernecox— 📢 PPNYC Action Fund (@PPNYCAction) May 2, 2018
Elle a également rappelé combien les femmes transgenres étaient souvent exclues des débats concernant la santé des femmes.
Sarah Jessica Parker et Uma Thurman également présentes
Outre Laverne Cox, de nombreuses personnalités étaient présentes, telles que Sarah Jessica Parker, Chloe Sevigny, Molly Ringwald ou encore Uma Thurman. Par ailleurs, le gala aura vu le départ de la présidente de la fédération des plannings familiaux d’Amérique, Cecile Richards, qui était à sa tête depuis 12 ans.
Rappelons que Laverne Cox a été la première personne ouvertement transgenre à être nommée pour un Emmy Award.