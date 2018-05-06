Laverne Cox récompensée par le planning familial de New York

Barriers were meant to be broken. I'm so excited to support @USOWomen and the launch of their official T-shirt for #USOW2018 this weekend in collaboration with @landofdistraction. 100% of proceeds go to @USOWomen to help them continue their work galvanizing women and girls across the country. Get your own T-shirt at bit.ly/LODxUSOW! Link in bio. #LANDofdistraction #StateOfWomen

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on May 2, 2018 at 12:54pm PDT