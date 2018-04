Serena Williams mange enfin son gâteau de mariage cinq mois après… Kylie Jenner organise l’anniversaire de Travis Scott…

Once a year @alexisohanian and I have what we call Selexis day. It can fall on any day out of the year. This year was my year to plan it and I decided to surprise Alexis bringing all his good childhood and young adult friends to the @PUBLIChotels. His day started with a scavenger hunt with clues from @ladyjcreative and ended with live band karaoke from the amazing @arleneskaraoke I have to say talking to them I learned a lot more about him. Fun fact at our wedding we forgot to eat cake so out wedding cake designer @everythinglulu made us a replicate cake! We finally got to eat our wedding cake!!! Love you Lex and thanks @jzevents for always making my visions come true

