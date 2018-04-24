Eve Angeli topless censurée par Instagram... Richard Gere jeune marié...
Mardi 24 avril 2018
Eve Angeli topless censurée par Instagram
La chanteuse a voulu faire plaisir à ses 4.000 (!) followers sur Instagram, et a posé un cliché d’elle topless au bord de la piscine : « Je déclare la saison de la bronzette officiellement ouverte. » Sauf qu’elle a oublié ce sein que je ne saurais voir, avec un sticker ou un émoji par exemple. Conséquence, le réseau social a immédiatement retiré sa photo. Et qu’est-ce qu’a fait Eve Angeli ? Elle a reposté la photo, mais recadrée. Malin.
Richard Gere « jeune » marié
Et de trois. Ou 33. En effet, l’acteur de 68 ans s’est marié pour la troisième fois, avec Alejandra Silva, de 33 ans sa cadette. La cérémonie s’est déroulée en toute discrétion début avril, a révélé le Daily Mail, mais une fête est prévue le 6 mai à New York. Vous êtes bien sûr tous invités. Richard Gere a déjà été marié au top Cindy Crawford dans les années 1990, puis à l’actrice Carey Love pendant dix ans.
The Rock, papa pour la troisième fois
Déjà papa de Somine Alexandra, 16 ans, et de Jasmine, 2 ans, la star du box-office The Rock a accueilli lundi une petite Tiana Gia. Omniprésent sur les réseaux sociaux, il n’a pas manqué de partager ce moment avec ses fans en postant une photo « peau contre peau » : « Honoré et fier d’apporter une autre fille forte à ce monde. Tiana Gia Johnson est venue au monde comme une force de la nature, et sa maman Lauren Hashian a travaillé et accouché comme une vraie rockstar. J’ai du mal à exprimer tout l’amour, le respect et l’admiration que j’ai pour les femmes et les mères du monde entier. »
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson🌺 #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE