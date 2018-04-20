Daniel Craig et Rachel Weisz seront bientôt parents
GROSSESSE Si les deux acteurs ont chacun des enfants de leur côté, il s’agit de leur premier ensemble…
Daniel Craig et Rachel Weisz attendent un heureux événement. L’actrice a annoncé la bonne nouvelle au New York Times alors qu’elle faisait la promotion de son nouveau film, Disobedience.
“Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.” Rachel Weisz is pregnant with her second child!! pic.twitter.com/JjVfXehkv7— best of rachel weisz (@badpostweisz) April 20, 2018
« Ça va bientôt se voir. Daniel et moi sommes tellement heureux. Nous allons avoir un petit humain. On a hâte de le ou la rencontrer. C’est un tel mystère », a-t-elle confié.
Une grande famille
Daniel Craig a déjà une fille, âgée de 25 ans, Ella, née de son union avec Fiona Loudon. De son côté, Rachel Weisz a un fils de 11 ans, Henry, né de sa relation avec le réalisateur Darren Aronofsky.
Congratulations are in order! After seven years of marriage, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig are expecting their first child. https://t.co/RWh1URYIdy— E! News (@enews) April 20, 2018
L’agent 007, âgé de 50 ans, et l’actrice de 48 ans se sont mariés en 2011, après six mois de romance.