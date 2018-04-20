Daniel Craig et Rachel Weisz seront bientôt parents

Daniel Craig et Rachel Weisz attendent un heureux événement. L’actrice a annoncé la bonne nouvelle au New York Times alors qu’elle faisait la promotion de son nouveau film, Disobedience.

“Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.” Rachel Weisz is pregnant with her second child!! pic.twitter.com/JjVfXehkv7