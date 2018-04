VIDEO. Les chaussures magiques du «Magicien d'Oz» aux enchères

DOROTHY’S RUBY-RED SHOES FOR SALE! A pair of Dorothy’s Ruby Slippers from “The Wizard of Oz” are going up for sale - for a cool $6 million. Moments in Time dealer Gary Zimet calls them “the holy grail of movie memorabilia.” A collector who had the iconic Judy Garland shoes for 18 years is putting them on the market. A number of pairs have been known to exist. One’s at the National Museum of American History. Debbie Reynolds owned another pair of the famous shoes from the film. The pair for sale were for MGM’s promotional purposes, and were once owned by a Tennessee teen who won them as second prize in a “name the best movie of 1939” contest. 🌈✨ #thewizardofoz #wizardofoz #oz #dorothy #judygarland #rubyslippers #forsale #movie #film #classic #hollywood #mgm #1939

