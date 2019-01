Comment continuer à vendre de la lingerie sexy à l’ère post-MeToo?

View this post on Instagram

Presenting our new "Simone", Pia Van Peteghem. Ceramist artist, she is animated by passion and a life philosophy full of poetry. She is our inspiration this season. Pia, 35 years old and born in Marseille, won her love for ceramics from her grandmother as a child. She was never afraid to get involved in her passion. Today, she is a daring artist who shakes the patterns of her trade with boldness and modernity. She raises surprise from every common object. #IamASimone #JesuisuneSimone #inspiration #liveyourpassion