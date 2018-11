Meurtres de journalistes: Une journée internationale pour mettre fin à l'impunité

View this post on Instagram

For over the past 12 years, more than a 1000 journalists were murdered because they strived to inform us. In 9 out of 10 cases, the perpetrators are not brought to justice. In 2013, the International Day to #EndImpunity for crimes against journalists was decreed by the United Nations General Assembly. But we can do more than a mere day of commemoration to honor the memory of those journalists. It is up to us to act and let them the killers know that their crimes will not remain unpunished, that 1000 journalists will rise when one falls, that millions of citizens will keep their stories alive. All these journalists have been killed to silence the truth. Starting November 2nd, share their stories to keep them alive, because #TruthNeverDies. Click the link in our bio for more information and spread the word so everybody knows: #TruthNeverDies . . . #EndImpunity #JournoSafe #UNESCO #Journalism #Democracy #HumanRights #Article19 #Justice