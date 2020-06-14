L'acteur bollywoodien Sushant Singh Rajput retrouvé mort à Mumbai

DISPARITION La police de Mumbai a confirmé le décès de l’acteur et a indiqué ouvrir une enquête

Sushant Singh Raj en décembre 2018
Sushant Singh Raj en décembre 2018 — Shivam Saxena/Hindustan Times/REX/SIPA

La star de Bollywood Sushant Singh Raj est morte, annoncent ce dimanche plusieurs médias locaux, dont India Today et The Eurasian Times. L’acteur de 34 ans a été retrouvé inanimé ce dimanche matin chez lui à Mumbai. La police locale a confirmé le décès de l’acteur et a indiqué ouvrir une enquête, selon le magazine spécialisé Variety. Sushant Singh Raj qui souffrait de dépression, se serait suicidé.

Connu principalement pour avoir interprété Manav Deshmukh dans la série Pavitra Rishta. Le public a également pu le voir dans Chhichhore, une comédie dramatique à succès dans laquelle se retrouvent d’anciens amis de la fac.

Hommage de Narendra Modi

Des dizaines de personnalités ont réagi à l’annonce de sa disparition, dont le Premier ministre indien Narendra Modi.

