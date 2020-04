View this post on Instagram

"Fighting for Life" Frontline Bruises Vs Confinement Bruises - #FightingforLife Domestic Violence is as Pandemic as Coronavirus. An awareness campaign against domestic violence to focus on the many Women around the world constrained to stay home with violent partners during the Coronavirus confinement. The ongoing restrictions and forced coexistence can mean a worsening of daily mistreatment and this condition leads women to live in constant danger. The artist aleXsandro Palombo stages the actresses of the famous TV series "Doctor House" and "Desperate Housewives" @evalongoria @LisaEdelstein @JenniferMorrison @ReallyMarcia @OliviaWilde @officialTeriHatcher