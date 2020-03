View this post on Instagram

Today I am feeling grateful 🙏🏽 Last year we decided that we would be able to launch trans flag binders and we have been preparing (manufacturing , stocking, backend website prep, and photo shoots) to launch since January. As the covid-19 news started to quickly saturate the news and orders to stay at home and close businesses started to roll out, I became worried about a ton of things including payroll for my amazing team, office rent, the 3 small family owned factories we work with in Pennsylvania, Baltimore MD, and Capital Heights MD, and the investment in new product. My team and I have figured it out and we are proud to be able to continue to operate safely while also rolling out new projects and product. I want to show my gratitude to everyone who has continued to shop with @gc2b during these times of uncertainty. I know that there is a high possibility that large scale Pride events may cancel, our local one already has, but we still wanted to launch these with pride. #2bvisible #tdov * * Thank you to @tytanjames and @carishin.x for being amazing models and friends. Thank you to our photographer @maevatheradiant for another amazing shoot! * #smallbusiness #entrepreneur #ceo #transman #trans #ftm #queer #queerpoc #businessowner #covid_19 #covid #transpride #tdov #trans #gc2b #madeintheusa