The Director General of the EBU has imposed travel restrictions on employees. It’s after an employee in Geneva tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, #Eurovision boss Jon Ola Sand and other top officials will not be able to attend the Heads of Delegation meeting in Rotterdam next week. Israel and Sweden have also pulled out of the meeting and will attend remotely. Above you can read the letter that the EBU sent to HoDs today.