Cattelan Moment, the Italian artist returns with a new sculpture created for the @galerieperrotin booth at @artbasel in Miami Beach. His participation in Art Basel would not have gone unnoticed anyway, as they have passed now 15 years from the last job for a fair. However, as always he has decided to attract the attention of the public and critics with a work that we are sure will animate discussions between experts, enthusiasts and detractors. What is it? Of a simple banana attached to the wall with a piece of gray adhesive tape, the same one used by Cattelan when he hung his first great merchant Massimo De Carlo on the wall of a Milan gallery.