roughly two years ago this week, a video went viral of a 15 year old “fat girl” with poor technique from little delaware. two years ago my life changed, and it’s been the craziest two years of my life. never thought i’d be able to have all of these opportunities, or get to share them with thousands of followers. in 2019, i will show more of who i am, and i’m looking forward to finding myself again. I lost myself trying to be the “perfect” role model, when there is no such thing. I tried to portray my life as all rainbows and sunshine when it wasn’t. 2019 will be a year of learning to be me again, a year where i won’t be afraid to show the hard times of my life, and a year of focusing on my training.