VIDEO. Mort du DJ Avicii: «Merci pour tes mélodies», l'hommage de David Guetta et du monde de l'electro

REACTIONS Tim Bergling, connu pour ses tubes «Levels» et «Wake me up», est décédé vendredi à Oman...  

P.B.

Le DJ suédois Avicii au club XS de Las Vegas en 2013.
Le DJ suédois Avicii au club XS de Las Vegas en 2013. — Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Il n’avait que 28 ans. Le DJ suédois Tim Bergling, plus connu sous son nom de scène, Avicii, a été retrouvé mort à Oman, vendredi. Si les causes de son décès n’ont pas été révélées, il avait été hospitalisé en 2012 pour une pancréatite aiguë notamment causée par l’alcool qui coulait à flots lors de ses résidences à Las Vegas. L’annonce de son décès semble avoir cassé Twitter, où de nombreux artistes sont sous le choc.

Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding, Zedd, DJ Snake… Le monde de l’EDM n’arrive pas à y croire et rend hommage à l’un des figures qui a contribué à rendre le genre ultra-mainstream au début des années 2010.

David Guetta, qui a collaboré avec Avicii sur le titre Sunshine, a rendu hommage à son ami et l’a remercié pour ses « belles mélodies ».

S’il avait commencé par de l’electro, notamment avec Levels, Avicii avait ensuite traversé les genres en flirtant avec la pop et la country sur son tube Wake me up, vu plus d’un milliard de fois sur YouTube. Il avait également collaboré avec Coldplay et Madonna, et des artistes de tous les horizons pleurent le Suédois parti trop tôt.

 

Mots-clés :

