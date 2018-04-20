VIDEO. Mort du DJ Avicii: «Merci pour tes mélodies», l'hommage de David Guetta et du monde de l'electro

Le DJ suédois Avicii au club XS de Las Vegas en 2013. — Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Il n’avait que 28 ans. Le DJ suédois Tim Bergling, plus connu sous son nom de scène, Avicii, a été retrouvé mort à Oman, vendredi. Si les causes de son décès n’ont pas été révélées, il avait été hospitalisé en 2012 pour une pancréatite aiguë notamment causée par l’alcool qui coulait à flots lors de ses résidences à Las Vegas. L’annonce de son décès semble avoir cassé Twitter, où de nombreux artistes sont sous le choc.

Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding, Zedd, DJ Snake… Le monde de l’EDM n’arrive pas à y croire et rend hommage à l’un des figures qui a contribué à rendre le genre ultra-mainstream au début des années 2010.

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

Rest in peace, Avicii.

We lost a legend. — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) April 20, 2018

No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away....💔

Thoughts go out to his family and friends... — Zedd (@Zedd) April 20, 2018

Rest easy Avicii, you inspired so many of us. Wish I could have said that to you in person x — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) April 20, 2018

I can’t find words but what I can say is that we all where couple of young kids from Sweden with dreams and Tim inspired us all and millions more. RIP my brother your music will live forever ❤️ @Avicii pic.twitter.com/riC69lay3p — INGROSSO (@Ingrosso) April 20, 2018

. @Avicii was talented and kind, and I was genuinely excited to see what would come next from him. His future most certainly should have been written beyond age 28. I am

heartbroken.

Rest easy Tim. — Kaskade (@kaskade) April 20, 2018

David Guetta, qui a collaboré avec Avicii sur le titre Sunshine, a rendu hommage à son ami et l’a remercié pour ses « belles mélodies ».

Something really horrible happened. We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician. Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio, playing together as djs or just enjoying life as friends.

RIP @Avicii pic.twitter.com/IGiTYetJcq — David Guetta (@davidguetta) April 20, 2018

S’il avait commencé par de l’electro, notamment avec Levels, Avicii avait ensuite traversé les genres en flirtant avec la pop et la country sur son tube Wake me up, vu plus d’un milliard de fois sur YouTube. Il avait également collaboré avec Coldplay et Madonna, et des artistes de tous les horizons pleurent le Suédois parti trop tôt.

devastated at the news of @Avicii passing. working with him was one of my favorite collaborative moments. far too young. the world was a happier and fuller place with his presence and art. sending all my love to his friends and family. Xxdr — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) April 20, 2018

Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 20, 2018