View this post on Instagram

. . . This worldwide phenomenon captured my heart tonight—I laughed. I cried. Maggie Smith was glorious as always, delivering her best caustic zingers. 😂 That is one woman I would love to have at my dinner table! Great film. 👍👍 As one critic put it, ”All the flowers are in the bouquet.”🎥 . . . #weekend #movies #movienight #downtonabbey #downtonabbeythemovie #indiesareworthit #writer #amwriting #wip #creativenonfiction #author #creativeslife #writingcommunity #writersofinstagram #authorsofinstagram