WHAT TO WATCH - MAY 2019 . . After April was a stacked month, May is yet again stacked with awesome movie releases! Here is our top picks for movies & series this month! Let us know in the comments what your most excited for! 👇👇👇👇 . . MOVIES: 1. Detective Pikachu (May 10th) 2. John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum (May 15th) 3. Aladdin (May 24th) 4. Booksmart (May 24th) 5. Brightburn (May 24th) 6. Rocketman (May 22nd) 7. Godzilla: King of Monsters (May 31st) . . TV: 1. Swamp Thing (May 31st - DC Universe) 2. Good Omens (May 31st - Amazon Prime) 3. GOT Finale (May 19th - HBO) . . #whattowatch #maymovies #detectivepikachu #johnwick #brightburn #jamesgunn #booksmartmovie #aladdin #rocketman #godzilla #godzillakingofthemonsters #swampthing #goodomens #gameofthrones #gameofthronesfinale