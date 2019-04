View this post on Instagram

Pretty good movie. Putting comparisons aside to Del Toro’s films, this adaptation of the classic comic character does have many narrative structuring problems, tries too hard on half of its comedy, is choppily edited and features some shoddy CGI and excessive gore. However, there are a lot of good ideas in the film, including a more darker approach to telling the character’s story, some really good comedic moments, a few exhilarating action sequences, including two breathtaking one-shot set pieces, some unintentional hilarity, good character development, plenty of fun, a lot of really good visual effects and character designs and a strong performance from Harbour. While problematic, there is plenty of fun to be had and lots of potential for the future should a sequel be made. #movie #review #hellboy #neilmarshall #mikemignola #darkhorsecomics #davidharbour #guillermodeltoro