Qu’est-ce que le challenge 4 % qui défie les stars hollywoodiennes ?

J. J. Abrams, Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria…. Quelque 69 stars de cinéma ont d’ores et déjà accepté de relever le #4percentchallenge…

Sur les 1.200 films les plus performants sortis entre 2007 et 2018, seuls 4 % ont été réalisés par des femmes. De quoi faire réagir le Dr Stacy L. Smith, professeur à l’USC et directrice de l’Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, qui a lancé ce vendredi sur Twitter le challenge 4 % (#4percentchallenge), qui met au défi les stars hollywoodiennes de travailler avec une réalisatrice dans les dix-huit prochains mois. Une idée née au cours d’une conférence Time’s Up et annoncée lors du Festival de Sundance.

De nombreuses stars ont rapidement répondu à l’appel de la chercheuse, soutenue par Tessa Thompson (Dear White People).

J. J. Abrams, Amy Schumer, Constance Wu, Susan Sarandon, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria ou encore Reese Witherspoon sont de la partie.

Quelque 69 stars ont déjà répondu à l’appel.

 

