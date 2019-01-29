Qu’est-ce que le challenge 4 % qui défie les stars hollywoodiennes ?

Sur les 1.200 films les plus performants sortis entre 2007 et 2018, seuls 4 % ont été réalisés par des femmes. De quoi faire réagir le Dr Stacy L. Smith, professeur à l’USC et directrice de l’Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, qui a lancé ce vendredi sur Twitter le challenge 4 % (#4percentchallenge), qui met au défi les stars hollywoodiennes de travailler avec une réalisatrice dans les dix-huit prochains mois. Une idée née au cours d’une conférence Time’s Up et annoncée lors du Festival de Sundance.

De nombreuses stars ont rapidement répondu à l’appel de la chercheuse, soutenue par Tessa Thompson (Dear White People).

J. J. Abrams, Amy Schumer, Constance Wu, Susan Sarandon, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria ou encore Reese Witherspoon sont de la partie.

I officially accept the #4percentchallenge to announce a project with a female director on a feature film in the next 18 months. No better time to start than now with my new film #Hustlers directed by @lorenescafaria@inclusionists #TIMESUPX2 — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) January 28, 2019

Quelque 69 stars ont déjà répondu à l’appel.

A.D.