Qu’est-ce que le challenge 4 % qui défie les stars hollywoodiennes ?

Sur les 1.200 films les plus performants sortis entre 2007 et 2018, seuls 4 % ont été réalisés par des femmes. De quoi faire réagir le Dr Stacy L. Smith, professeur à l’USC et directrice de l’Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, qui a lancé ce vendredi sur Twitter le challenge 4 % (#4percentchallenge), qui met au défi les stars hollywoodiennes de travailler avec une réalisatrice dans les dix-huit prochains mois. Une idée née au cours d’une conférence Time’s Up et annoncée lors du Festival de Sundance.
Emerging out of a @TIMESUPNOW meeting and announced today at #Sundance, the 4% Challenge aims to increase the number of women directing top movies. @ninajacobson #therealbradsimpson @paulfeig @franklinleonard @RobinsonAngela & @amyschumer have all signed on. Will you? pic.twitter.com/7TTAgtn6N8— Annenberg Inclusion Initiative (@Inclusionists) January 25, 2019
De nombreuses stars ont rapidement répondu à l’appel de la chercheuse, soutenue par Tessa Thompson (Dear White People).
Let’s go! https://t.co/VA22WFy2bA— Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) January 29, 2019
J. J. Abrams, Amy Schumer, Constance Wu, Susan Sarandon, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria ou encore Reese Witherspoon sont de la partie.
Count me in @TessaThompson_x #TIMESUPX2 🙋🏼♀️Support #FemaleFilmmakers https://t.co/Kj4FJqTBhs— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 26, 2019
I’m in! https://t.co/StZF53QRfd— Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) January 27, 2019
I officially accept the #4percentchallenge to announce a project with a female director on a feature film in the next 18 months. No better time to start than now with my new film #Hustlers directed by @lorenescafaria@inclusionists #TIMESUPX2— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) January 28, 2019
Quelque 69 stars ont déjà répondu à l’appel.
There are 69 names on the #4percentchallenge website! Can we get to 75 by the end of the day? Join @Ljo @SusanSarandon @MarkDuplass @joshgad @jjabrams and so many others in this endeavor! @timeupnow @TessaThompson_x @ninajacobson— Annenberg Inclusion Initiative (@Inclusionists) January 29, 2019