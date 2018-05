Festival de Cannes: Vous avez croisé avec notre reporter les bêtes sauvages de «Wild Immersion»

Today, we celebrate the world day of the earth ... Together we can make the difference !! The Wild Immersion is a virtual reality entertainment production company. Producing immersive contents and experiences in wild natural environments. The audience is placed in thrilling 360° experiences through virtual reality (VR) headsets and immersive places, as if they were transported into the action. The wild immersion is aiming to become the main producer of virtual reality movies about true experiences. #JournéemondialedelaTerre, #together #world #savetheplanet #planet #vegetarian

A post shared by Wild Immersion (@wild_immersion) on Apr 22, 2018 at 12:20am PDT