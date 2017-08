Les infos immanquables du jour: Enquête en Catalogne, chiens bleus et campement «secret»

Des migrants évacués du camp parisien de la Chapelle, dans le nord de la capitale, le 18 août 2017. French anti-riot police force CRS officers stand by as migrants arrive to board buses during the evacuation of a makeshift camp at Porte de la Chapelle, in the north of Paris, on August 18, 2017. More than a thousand migrants and refugees were evacuated on early August 18 from a makeshift camp that had been set up for several weeks in La Chapelle. / AFP PHOTO / bertrand GUAY — AFP