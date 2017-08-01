Instagram: Une blogueuse dévoile toutes les astuces des filles pour tricher sur les photos
AVANT-APRÈS Avec une série de photos avant/après, Sara Puhto démontre qu'une simple pose ou un jeu de lumières peut complètement changer le corps des femmes sur les photos...
—
Sara Puhto, une blogueuse fitness finlandaise, a trouvé une technique originale pour dénoncer le mythe des photos trop parfaites pour être réalistes.
La jeune femme a publié une série de photos « avant/après » sur son compte Instagram, l’une au naturel, l’autre dans une pose sciemment étudiée pour faire ressortir ses atouts… Ou tenter de camoufler ses « défauts ».
Booty pop 🍑🌿 I was scrolling through my old photos and came across these photos where I was trying to take one of those sandy bum pics 😬 I posted the right one back in January, but the left is the reality behind that photo ☺️ I still sometimes get a slight pang of sadness and jealousy when I see all the big beautiful bums on instagram and wish I could magically have what they have. Because sometimes I feel like all my booty gains are gone when I take photos where it looks smaller, but then I remember that I shouldn't compare my body to theirs. I have a great booty and so do they! It's all about posing/angles and nobody looks like that all the time. There's nothing wrong with posting a good photo of your booty, you should post it if you feel like it! Just remember that when you're scrolling through social media and see all the posed bums that you too have a great bum and that nobody looks like that 24/7 ☺️ It seems like big butts are the thing that so many people want currently. But remember that you don't need a big booty to be beautiful. All butts are good butts ☺️ All of our bodies are different and you don't need a specific body type to fit into what society defines as beautiful!! It's stressful and so messed up that body parts and types are going in and out of style- before it was being really thin, now it's having a big booty. That shouldn't be a thing. It causes so much stress and self hate to people who do not have these things. I know it's hard but instead of trying to obtain these things, love how you look now. Not how you'll look if you loose X amount of weight or get a bigger booty. Because trust me when you get to those things you'll just want something more. Be comfortable in your own skin no matter what angle, posed or unposed, and you'll radiate beauty! 🌴☀️ ------------------------------------------ . . . #bopowarrior #bootypop #allbodiesaregoodbodies #bootyfordays #bootybuilding #instagramvsreallife #beforeafter #selfconfidence #youareyou #dontchange #acceptyourself #bodypositive #lawofattraction #everyoneisbeautiful #selflove #bepresent #findyourself #dontcare #cellulite #effyourbeautystandards
Le but de cette démarche originale : décomplexer les filles, et notamment ses 150.000 abonnées en prouvant que l’angle de prise de vue d’une photo, un simple travail sur la lumière ou une pose particulière peuvent totalement modifier la silhouette des femmes.
Une simple cambrure pour créer l’illusion
Photos à l’appui, la Finlandaise de 20 ans démontre qu’un bassin cambré ou des abdominaux contractés peuvent tout changer. « Instagram regorge de photos de ventres plats. Ce que vous ne savez pas, c’est qu’ils ne sont pas plats 24H/24, 7J/7 », explique la jeune blogueuse à ses abonnées.
Bikini body 👙🌿 I'm sure we've all had that feeling where you're feeling cute at the beach but then you sit down and all of a sudden feel insecure and don't know how to sit without your tummy feeling oddly too exposed. The other day I went to the beach and would have slight moments where I felt like people were looking at my tummy and these feelings of insecurity where I wanted to hide my tummy because "it didn't look good" sitting down. But I realised that I was being silly and ruining my time at the beach and not enjoying it fully just because of this small silly thing. You really shouldn't feel that way! Everyone looks like this when they sit down! Nobody is judging you and even if someone was then that's a reflection of their inner insecurities, not yours. You are not fat. We all have fat, especially on our tummies and it's completely normal. And that fat does not make you worth any less as a person! Nobody has abs or a flat tummy 24/7 when they sit down. Don't let this idea ruin your time because it's completely normal! If you want to wear a bikini, then wear it cause life's too short not to wear what you want!! You look amazing so wear it with confidence and you'll radiate beauty! 🌴☀️ ------------------------------------------ . . . #bikinibody #bodypositive #lawofattraction #beachtime #insecurities #bodyposi #fitnessmotivation #positiveenergy #manifest #bodyfat #allbodiesaregoodbodies #bodyacceptance #selflove #bopowarrior #allbodiesarebeautiful #fitnessjourney #weightlossjourney #bopo #vegansofig #veganfitness #bbg #positivethinking #positivelife #positivemind #loveyourself #youareenough #youmatter
Encore et toujours, le diktat de la maigreur
Face à la mode de la maigreur ou des fessiers rebondis, Sara Puhto tient également à mettre en garde les filles qui ont du mal à accepter leur corps : « Je sais que c’est difficile mais au lieu d’essayer de devenir comme ça, apprenez à aimer votre corps. Et pas celui que vous auriez si vous perdiez un certain poids ou que vos fesses étaient plus grosses. »
« Si vous êtes à l’aise avec votre corps quels que soient l’angle ou la pose, vous respirerez la beauté », conclut la jeune femme. On la croit sur parole.
Flexing vs relaxing 💪🏼🌿 On the left I'm laying down and flexing as hard as I possibly can and on the right I'm just sitting and chilling ☺️ I know so many people want to have flat toned tummies. Instagram is filled with posts of toned, lean, flat tummies, but what you don't know is that they don't look like that 24/7. You can love fitness and workout tons and still have fat! As I've said before, fat is a completely normal thing to have!! So don't feel like you're not doing enough or that you should get rid of it if you have fat or tummy rolls when you sit down because it's completely normal! Having these things does not make you less attractive, it just means your a person with a body that does what bodies are supposed to do. All bodies are different and will look different sitting down (or doing anything) so there's no point in comparing your body to someone else's. you have an amazing body that you should be so proud of!! So go out there and next time you feel ashamed or vulnerable about your body, don't, because you are beautiful no matter what! I hope you all have a lovely Monday and a great start to the week!! 🌴☀️ ------------------------------------------ . . . #lawofattraction #bodypositivity #progressnotperfection #beforeandafter #bodyimage #mondaymotivation #flexing #bikinibody #beachbody #calvinklein #bodyfat #vegan #vegansofig #girlswholift #girlswithmuscle #weightlifting #bbg #selflove #youarebeautiful #veganfitness #motivation #fitnessmotivation #sweatwithkayla #honesty #screwthescale #weightlossjourney #beyou #beconfident #selfconfidence #embraceyourself
Thank you 💕🌿 I flew to South Africa yesterday and when I landed I saw that I have 100k followers 😳 firstly I just wanted to say THANK YOU! Thank you for allowing me to have this platform to spread the body positive and self love message. Thank you for constantly supporting me, which in turn has also allowed me to grow as a person. You guys are the best and I appreciate all your comments and messages so much 💕 I just felt like making a little story time post about my instagram journey so far (swipe to see) ☺️ So this has always been my only instagram, I began posting on here in 2014 with photos of my personal life when I used to have crazy colored hair and would post photos of random things (2014). Then around 2015 I posted my first progress photo after I started doing BBG workouts and decided to keep posting fitness related photos of my progress until late 2016. I don't think there is anything wrong with posting your progress or having a fitness instagram btw, you should share and show off your hard work! But for me it became less and less of a hobby to post these types of photos and felt like I wasn't telling the truth by posting these photos all the time because that wasn't what I looked like 24/7, so I decided to use this platform to post body positive and self love photos and that's what's brought me to where I am now. I never imagined that I would be posting my biggest insecurities online but thats how life needed up working out and I love it so much because I love hearing how much it helps people when I share these posts! I hope you guys liked that little story time 😬 I'm so excited to see what the future brings! Thank you for reading and I hope you all have a lovely weekend!! ☀️🌴 ------------------------------------------ . . . #enjoythejourney #thankyou #100k #bopo #selflove #positivelife #lawofattraction #fitnessjourney #allbodiesaregoodbodies #youareamazing #bebrave #trustyourself #bodypositivity #staytruetoyourself #behumble #nonegativity #pasttopresent #loveyourlife #dowhatmakesyouhappy #liveyourbestlife #createyourownhappiness #choosehapiness #attitudeofgratitude #liveinthemoment #findyourself #embracelife