VIDEO. Les infos immanquables du jour: Pierre de Villiers s'en va, sabotages libertaires et les jambes de Poljanski

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chief of the Defence Staff, French Army General Pierre de Villiers during the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 14, 2017. The parade on Paris's Champs-Elysees will commemorate the centenary of the US entering WWI and will feature horses, helicopters, planes and troops. — LIEWIG/POOL/SIPA