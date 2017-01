A blizzard was in the forecast all week for Saturday so I put off knitting my pussyhat in the event that our local Women's March would be cancelled, which it was unfortunately. Our organizers did manage to put off a great virtual event, broadcasting our speakers over Facebook from their homes. Yesterday I decided I wanted my hat anyway so I knit one while watching the coverage of the various events online. #pussyhat #knitting #yarn #pink #womensmarch

