Pôle emploi: Au lieu d'être sur Twitter, quel avant-centre au chômage pourrait signer au Stade Rennais?

#Repost @8strikes (@get_repost) ・・・ After yesterday's #futbol session with Professional players #Chamakh Former #arsenal player currently with Ay Cardiff, Moestafa Currently playing with Antalyaspor, and former Stoke City/Toronto Fc/ Norwich City baller Darel Russell. #soccer #8strikes

A post shared by Marouane Chamakh (@chamakh2917) on Jun 6, 2017 at 4:54am PDT