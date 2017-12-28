Solange Knowles annonce qu'elle souffre de dysautonomie
MALADIE La sœur de Beyoncé est actuellement soignée pour un dysfonctionnement du système nerveux…
Solange Knowles a décidé de partager son secret. La chanteuse a annoncé sur Instagram qu’elle se trouvait dans l’impossibilité d’honorer ses concerts prévus les 30 et 31 décembre car elle souffre de dysautonomie, un dysfonctionnement du système nerveux.
Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times... Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share... However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE. The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me... Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after. I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you.......but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance.....as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways. I can’t thank Afro Punk enough for their support, and to all of the other festivals this past summer/fall who have known about my health, kept it confidential, and gone out of their way to make me feel supported while doing these shows. As a part of the self care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018. This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life... Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life.
« Je ne suis pas sûre de savoir exactement ce que je veux partager avec vous ou à quel point… Néanmoins, il est important pour moi que les habitants d’Afrique du Sud, un endroit qui a une réelle importance à mes yeux et qui m’a donné tellement, sachent pourquoi je ne peux pas me produire à l’AfroPunk en ce réveillon du jour de l’an », a-t-elle commencé.
Un long traitement
La chanteuse a ensuite expliqué qu’elle a passé ces « cinq derniers mois » à se soigner. Elle ajoute : « C’est un diagnostic compliqué et je continue à apprendre tellement sur moi-même, mais pour l’instant, mes médecins ne m’autorisent pas à faire un vol si long suivi d’un concert dans la foulée. »