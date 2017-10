Un an sans sexe pour la chanteuse Pink et son mari... Ashton Kutcher protège ses enfants des réseaux sociaux...

I'm proud of my husband @hartluck for busting his ass to put on his charity @goodride in his hometown Las Vegas, which gives all proceeds to @infiniteherofoundation and also for the Las Vegas Victims Fund in light of the tragedy that took place. Carey works his ass off and does it all himself and I'm damn proud of him because everything he does, he does from his heart. @feedbigb helps him too. I love these boys and I love the vets and I love Vegas and I love motorcycles and I love good people with good hearts who want to help others and I love @hartluck ❤️❤️❤️

